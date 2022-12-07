Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 441 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

FTSM remained flat at $59.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

