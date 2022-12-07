Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 227.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $115.79. 164,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

