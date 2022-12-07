Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 844,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,374,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. 190,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,450. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

