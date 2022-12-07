Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Price Performance

ROUS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 69,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,342. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

