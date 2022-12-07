Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,082 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

