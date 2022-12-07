Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 0.7%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.08. 353,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 257,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter.

