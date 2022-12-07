Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.09

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.18. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 50,500 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
