Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.09

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.18. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 50,500 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Gas Services Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

