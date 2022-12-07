Nblh (NBLH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $3,616.50 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00048003 USD and is up 19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,674.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

