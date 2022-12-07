Neo (NEO) Price Hits $6.85 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $483.46 million and approximately $23.20 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $6.85 or 0.00040652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Neo
Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
