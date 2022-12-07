New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 484.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

