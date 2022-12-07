Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Trading 22.8% Higher

Nifco Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Nifco Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
About Nifco
Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. It offers automotive parts and components for use in fuel tank systems, exterior, interiors, driver assistance systems, and power train. The company also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, push latches, and push latches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nifco (NIFCY)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Nifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.