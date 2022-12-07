Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Trading 22.8% Higher

Nifco Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Nifco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

About Nifco

(Get Rating)

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. It offers automotive parts and components for use in fuel tank systems, exterior, interiors, driver assistance systems, and power train. The company also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, push latches, and push latches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

Further Reading

