Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Up 0.1%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05. 602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Noble Rock Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 369,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

