Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 52,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 48,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 14.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 27.01 and a quick ratio of 26.78.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

