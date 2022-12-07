Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.01

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 49.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

