NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. 1,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

