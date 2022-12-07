Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 18,209 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OXY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

