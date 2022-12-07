Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $3.50 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $103.63. 69,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

