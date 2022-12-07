Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.35 and a 52-week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

