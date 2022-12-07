Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.34% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $574,669.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTNR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 69,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,261. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

