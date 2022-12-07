Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 1,902 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 133,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.