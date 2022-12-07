Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 7,979 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.09% of Workiva worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE WK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,817. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.