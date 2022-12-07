Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 274.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

