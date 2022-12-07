Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $2.51 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

