Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.14. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 5,471 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.