Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.14. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 5,471 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

