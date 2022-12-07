Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
OLLI traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 132,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Further Reading
