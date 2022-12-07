Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.83 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 132,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,896. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.