One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,331,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,303.18. The company had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,210.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,242.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -133.81 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

