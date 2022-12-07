One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.53. 47,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,065. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

