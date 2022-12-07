One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,795 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 124,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

