One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,621 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. 9,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,812. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.