One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $380,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,095,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,607. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $141.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.