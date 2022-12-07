One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,810,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,321.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.27. The stock had a trading volume of 109,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.