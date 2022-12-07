Ontology 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.90 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $155.49 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.43 or 0.07315803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00035652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00078765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.