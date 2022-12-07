Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.58. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Oracle Co. Japan Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

