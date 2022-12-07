Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $56.48 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08343013 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,122,074.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

