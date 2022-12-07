Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.70

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
