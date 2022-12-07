Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.06. 150,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 399,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

