Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.02 and last traded at $92.40. Approximately 3,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.