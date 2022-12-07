Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.02 and last traded at $92.40. Approximately 3,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

