Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.00 million-$381.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.37 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.60-$10.75 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,711. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

