Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $366-381 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.38 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.60-$10.75 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.78. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.