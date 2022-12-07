Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up 1.1%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.95. 1,047,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 703,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

