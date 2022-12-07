PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.0812 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $353,648.06 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

