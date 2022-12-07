Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,227 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.08% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 836,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 721,588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 378,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 75,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -22.38%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

