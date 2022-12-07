PDT Partners LLC Acquires 12,376 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

