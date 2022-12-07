PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 742,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,370. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

