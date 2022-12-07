PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

ZTS stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,178. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

