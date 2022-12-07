PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 9,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

