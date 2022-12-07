PDT Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 871.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 293,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

