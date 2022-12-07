PDT Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after buying an additional 2,333,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock worth $35,932,441. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 295,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,269. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

