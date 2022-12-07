PDT Partners LLC Purchases 84,258 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,258 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 343,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

