PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 59,116 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Parsons at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4,326,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,345 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

PSN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

